Liverpool Could Consider Sanctioning the Sale of Philippe Coutinho if Their Asking Price is Met

Liverpool may reportedly consider allowing playmaker Philippe Coutinho to leave the club if a bid of about £120m is made.

The Brazilian was linked over the summer with a move to Barcelona, but Liverpool stood firm and rejected three attempts from the Spanish side to sign the player, that's also despite the midfielder submitting a transfer request.

Since then, Coutinho has been in great form for the Reds this season, appearing 14 times and netting an impressive nine goals. Three of those came in the midweek Champions League victory against Spartak Moscow as his hat-trick helped Liverpool win 7-0 and top their group.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But it seems like Liverpool are set for that transfer saga to resume in January, with Barcelona being linked again with a move. But it appears that Liverpool may actually be willing to listen to offers for Coutinho. According to the Liverpool Echo via the Express, the Reds' may consider selling the Brazilian international if they receive a fee of around £120m for the star.

The news will create more doubt about the future of the 25-year-old, after the player himself admitted he doesn't know where he will be playing in the future. Speaking after Wednesday's Champions League win, according to the Independent, Coutinho said that "I do not know how the future is going to be. What will happen in January, we will know it in January.

"I do not know if there will be an offer. I am at Liverpool and I always do my best when I have the opportunity to play, respecting the jersey and the supporters."

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table. They will play their local rivals Everton at home tomorrow as they bid to go above Chelsea, who lost 1-0 earlier today to West Ham, in the table.