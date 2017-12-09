Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Reveals Why Jurgen Klopp's Decision 'Hurt' Jordan Henderson

By 90Min
December 09, 2017
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is of the belief that club captain Jordan Henderson will have been hurt and disappointed after Jurgen Klopp dropped him from the starting line-up for the Reds' Champions League clash with Spartak Moscow in midweek. 

Klopp's side required at least one point in their final group game to ensure qualification into the competitions last 16, and although the England international's game time has been closely managed this season after having already played 20 games, Gerrard sympathised with Henderson's situation. 
Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Gerrard told BT Sport, via the Daily Star: "Yeah, I’m sure it will [hurt him]. As a player you want to play on these big nights, these big occasions.

“But I think all of the Liverpool players have been buying into the Jurgen Klopp way of late. That is to make two or three changes every game and rotate and freshen the team up.

“I didn’t like that as a player, I wanted to play every game, especially as captain, you want to be the first name on the team-sheet. So I’m sure Jordan is hurting a little bit but I’m sure he will understand if they get the right result.”

Liverpool went on to emphatically secure their place in the final 16 of the Champions League after comfortably dispatching the Russian side 7-0, ensuring the Reds have a place in the draw on Monday morning. 

Following the clash at Anfield on Wednesday, Klopp threw his support behind his captain and insisted he would return to the starting lineup for the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

He said, via the Liverpool Echo“I want everybody to respect that Jordan Henderson is our skipper because he deserved it, because he’s the right man for the job and all that stuff.

“But that doesn’t mean he can play all the games until he is injured!"

