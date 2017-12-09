Liverpool vs Everton Preview: Previous Meeting, Form, Team News & More

Liverpool and Everton will take to the Anfield turf on Sunday afternoon with the 229th Merseyside derby expected to be yet another classic encounter.

The bitter rivals will be looking to gain bragging rights for a month at least and there's plenty riding on the outcome of the game for both clubs.

With lots of tasty tackles, a hostile atmosphere and hopefully a few goals to boot, this one promises to be a cracker. Here's all you need to know.

Previous Meeting



Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Liverpool secured a deserved 3-1 victory back in April as they kept up their impressive unbeaten run over the Toffees at Anfield.

Sadio Mane's early opener was cancelled out by boyhood Blue Matthew Pennington's bullet header on the half-hour mark, but Philippe Coutinho's curling effort handed the hosts the initiative again three minutes later.

Divock Origi wrapped up the points for Jurgen Klopp's men on the hour and helped extend their 18-match streak without defeat on home soil against the Blues.

Form

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool head into Sunday's bout on the back of a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Spurs in late October.

Klopp's in-form Reds have netted a ridiculous 32 goals during that run, with Chelsea the only team to prevent them from notching three or more goals during that time.

The Reds romped to a 7-0 victory over Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be firing on all cylinders for the visit of Everton.

The Toffees, meanwhile, have put together their best run of form of the season just in time for the derby.

Three successive wins - and clean sheets to boot - have eased fan concerns over a torrid season becoming a nightmarish one and new boss Sam Allardyce will hope to make it four in each department.

The Toffees gaffer secured a shock win over Liverpool as Crystal Palace manager last term and will hope to make it two wins from two at Anfield and end his side's hoodoo across Stanley Park.

Team News

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alberto Moreno will miss Sunday's match due to a wound sustained in midweek while Joel Matip won't be fit in time to feature either.

Jordan Henderson will be welcomed back into the fray after he sat out the Spartak thumping and Sadio Mane will hope to be handed a starting berth after his brace against the Russians.

For Everton, Leighton Baines will miss out with a calf strain but captain Phil Jagielka is fit again after missing the past two matches through injury.

Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie are closing in on first-team returns but none will play against their arch rivals.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Rooney, Davies; Lennon, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson.

Prediction

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool haven't lost at Anfield to Everton in 18 years, are currently on a 14-match streak without defeat against their rivals and their strike force has plundered 39 goals between them this term.

Regardless of Everton's improved defensive displays in the past two weeks, it's hard to look past Klopp chalking up yet another triumph over the Toffees.

Allardyce, however, will have his side astutely set up, with the aim of soaking up the hosts' pressure and hitting them on the counter. It's a plan that could work and would see his name go down in history for ending their barren spell across L4.

Whatever the outcome, it'll be a stunning affair between attack and defence and we can't wait to take in yet another Merseyside spectacle.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton