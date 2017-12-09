Man Utd Legend Confirms Interest in Becoming Wales Manager After Chris Coleman Departure

December 09, 2017

Ryan Giggs has declared his interest in taking the vacant managerial post with Wales, as speculation mounts regarding Chris Coleman's successor.

The former Manchester United and Wales winger joins a growing list of suitors for the job, with John Hartson and Osian Roberts, Coleman's assistant manager, also having expressed their interest in the role.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Giggs said: "Of course I'm interested. I've played for Wales and I've said that I want to go back into coaching. Obviously that is one of the top jobs.

"I've not spoken to anyone at the moment, but I'd definitely be interested." 

Giggs, who scored 12 times in 64 appearances for Wales, has limited coaching experience and has only taken charge of four games as interim manager at Manchester United since retiring from playing in 2014.

The Welshman has been linked with several clubs over the past year, and has publicly declared his interest in various managerial roles. He was interviewed last season for the top job at Swansea, and has previously been linked with roles at Everton and Leicester.


Giggs has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, ending a 29-year association with the club in the process.

