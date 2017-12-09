Mark Lawrenson Believes There Will Be Nothing to Separate Between Southampton and Arsenal on Sunday

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes there will be nothing to choose in Sunday's Premier League encounter between Southampton and Arsenal, predicting the game will finish 1-1. 

Speaking to BBC Sport predicting the scores for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, the former Liverpool defender believes the Gunners will extend their winless run in the league after their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United last Saturday, while the Saints look to build on their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last time out.

Giving his prediction for the game, he said: "Without David de Gea in goal for Manchester United, Arsenal's 3-1 defeat last week could have been very different - but that is what makes him such an outstanding goalkeeper.


"The Gunners were decent going forward but, defensively, you see them and say 'oh my goodness'.

"Southampton came back to get a point against Bournemouth last week and I am going to go for another draw here."

Lawrenson thinks the game at the St Mary's Stadium will finish all square as Arsenal haven't enjoyed their recent trips to the South Coast.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

A 2-0 in May of this year was their first win in the league away to Southampton since 2003, with three draws and two defeats in that time. 

Arsenal will be hoping for a victory to keep in touch with those sides in the Champions League places above them, while a big win for Southampton could see them as high as 9th. 

