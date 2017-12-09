Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Injury Concern With Star Defender Set for January Return

Toby Alderweireld is expected to return to the Tottenham first team in January, contrary to recent reports in Belgian media claiming that the former Southampton star could face up to 14 weeks out through injury.

The 28-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Spurs' 3-1 win over Real Madrid last month. A brace from Dele Alli and left-footed strike from Christian Eriksen helped Tottenham claim all three points against the reigning European champions, but Alderweireld's 24th-minute injury was a dark note in an otherwise perfect evening.

"He is doing well, I think someone misinterpreted," Mauricio Pochettino said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "That is why I want to clarify the situation.

"He said if, in the case there was the injury, maybe I am going to spend 14 weeks. But that was not the case. He is on time and he is doing well, recovering well.

"We don't need to be worried because he avoided an injury that would maybe keep him out for a long time."

Alderweireld, who is widely regarded as the best centre-back in the Premier League, has left a huge gap for Tottenham while he has been injured.

Spurs have claimed just one win in the Premier League since the Belgian's injury, something that has seen them fall down the table into sixth.

"Against Watford, we finished with Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen," Pochettino continued, defending his options at the back.

"Then we have [Juan] Foyth, Ben Davies can play like a centre-back, Serge Aurier can play like a centre back - he has played before there for Paris Saint-Germain.

"We have plenty of different options to use."