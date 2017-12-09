Milan Boss Blasts Andre Silva's 'Lack of Respect for Rossoneri Jersey' After Europa League Loss

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Gennaro Gattuso was fuming on Thursday night after his men suffered an embarrassing defeat to Rijeka. 

Although having already qualified for the next stage of the Europa League, AC Milan conceded two goals against the Croatian side, who, on the other hand, had no chance to pass the group stage.

Gattuso opted to feature a young squad on Thursday night as he claimed to be keen on making all his men play, but his attempts failed miserably as the Rossoneri collapsed and didn't show any sign of reaction against Rijeka. 

Although the Italian himself took all the blame for the defeat, he stressed the importance for his lads to be aware of the colours of the jersey, the meaning and history of the club they are representing. 

His main striker of the night Andre Silva seemed to have ignored such principles during the game, as he was often distracted and looked spaced out. 

Gattuso commented: "It's all my fault. We are unable to react. When something negative happens to us, we disappear." 


However, he said some hard words for the Portuguese star: "We all know his value: for Portugal he always scores, but when he plays for Milan he has to do more."


During his playing days at Milan, Gattuso was known for being particularly attached to the Rossoneri jersey and aware of the burden that comes with wearing it. 

Silva, he claimed, still needs to learn it: "He fought hard, but he looked like a foreign body. When you wear your Milan shirt, you have to respect it". 

Soccer

