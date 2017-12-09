Napoli Considering Loan Bid For Barcelona Winger Gerard Deulofeu

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Napoli are looking into asking Barcelona about the possibility of taking Spanish international Gerard Deulofeu on loan in the January transfer window.

According to Rai Sport, the 23-year-old would consider a switch away from Catalonia in order to get more regular playing time.

The deal may be subject to the departure of Emanuele Giaccherini in the January transfer window, as the midfielder has struggled to integrate into the playing style of Maurizio Sarri.

Up to this point in the season, Deulofeu has registered two goals and three assists in 16 competitive games for Barcelona and has yet to find a consistent starting role under Ernesto Valverde, making just five starts.

Deulofeu was left watching on from the sidelines in Barcelona's 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon mid-week. Valverde's side had already qualified out of their group meaning his refusal to allow Deulofeu game-time could be symbolic of his diminished role at the club.

The La Masia graduate is a gifted winger who can play on both the left and right side, so would be a suitable alternative to Jose Callejon or Lorenzo Insigne.

