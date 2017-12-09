Premier League Cult Hero Mido Shows Off Outlandish New Look in Extraordinary Twitter Post

Former Spurs and Middlesbrough striker Mido has taken to Twitter to show off his bold new look, wowing fans and pundits alike with a luxurious new moustache.

The former Egyptian international uploaded a mesmerising photo onto his official Twitter, beguiling his followers with his stunning new facial hair and strong choice of leaf-patterned jacket. Mido made a name for himself as somewhat of a journeyman, playing for no less than 13 clubs during his 13 year career.

Playing across the globe for the likes of Gent, Ajax, Marseille and Roma, Mido eventually joined Spurs in 2005, scoring 19 goals for the club in three seasons. Less successful spells with Middlesbrough, Wigan and West Ham United followed, before finishing his career with Championship side Barnsley.

While being far from a goal-machine, Mido's charismatic personality saw him become a real cult hero of the Premier League. Understandably, his bold new look has been met with delight on Twitter.

Mido looks delighted to be cast as Pablo Escobar in the upcoming biopic about the drug kingpin pic.twitter.com/tdFBLk3QFy — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 8, 2017

During his career spanning seven different countries, Mido also racked up his share of silverware. His honours included two league titles with Ajax, and an African Cup of Nations trophy with Egypt in 2006.