Premier League Cult Hero Mido Shows Off Outlandish New Look in Extraordinary Twitter Post

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Former Spurs and Middlesbrough striker Mido has taken to Twitter to show off his bold new look, wowing fans and pundits alike with a luxurious new moustache.

The former Egyptian international uploaded a mesmerising photo onto his official Twitter, beguiling his followers with his stunning new facial hair and strong choice of leaf-patterned jacket. Mido made a name for himself as somewhat of a journeyman, playing for no less than 13 clubs during his 13 year career.

Playing across the globe for the likes of Gent, Ajax, Marseille and Roma, Mido eventually joined Spurs in 2005, scoring 19 goals for the club in three seasons. Less successful spells with Middlesbrough, Wigan and West Ham United followed, before finishing his career with Championship side Barnsley.

While being far from a goal-machine, Mido's charismatic personality saw him become a real cult hero of the Premier League. Understandably, his bold new look has been met with delight on Twitter.

During his career spanning seven different countries, Mido also racked up his share of silverware. His honours included two league titles with Ajax, and an African Cup of Nations trophy with Egypt in 2006.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters