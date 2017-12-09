Real Madrid will host Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or on Friday, tying rival Lionel Messi's record. Real Madrid is coming off a 3–2 victory Thursday over Dortmund in the Champions League.

Sevilla is coming off a 1–1 draw to Maribor on Thursday in the Champions League.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.