Reds Star Player Willing to Pay From His Own Pocket to Make Barcelona Move Happen

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

It's no secret that Philippe Coutinho wants to join Barcelona in the Summer despite Liverpool rejecting multiple bids from the Blaugrana. 

Now with the January window around the corner, the Brazilian maestro is looking to finalise a solid move to the Catalan giants. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to the Saturday print edition of Mundo Deportivo, the 25-year-old is looking to sacrifice a fraction of his wages with the Reds in order to make the move happen. 

With the increasing amount of wages in club football, players like Coutinho cause financial delays due to the amount that they earn. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It has also been pointed out that former Reds midfielder Javier Mascherano did the same thing in order to join Barcelona back in 2010. 

"In order to line up alongside Messi, he would be willing to lower his salary," Mundo Deportivo claim despite reports that Coutinho had already agreed to personal terms with the Blaugrana back in the summer. 

Should the player take a pay cut a move to Barcelona, he'd still be making more money at the Nou Camp than at Anfield due to the club's commercial influence world wide. 

With Liverpool's best player on the verge of joining one of La Liga's top teams, the Reds will need to find a replacement for him immediately.

