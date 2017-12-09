Snow Joke: Severe Weather Warnings Throw Merseyside and Manchester Derbies Into Doubt on Key Weekend

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Snow and freezing temperatures could throw one of the season's most anticipated weekends of football into chaos on Sunday, with the north-west set to be besieged by Jack Frost's armies. 

Snow. It's forecast to snow a lot. That's what we're getting at. 

The Met Office have given an amber warning for 'heavy snow' in both the Liverpool and Manchester areas from 4am on Sunday, leaving open the possibility that the Merseyside and Manchester derbies could be postponed. 

Up to eight inches of snow could fall in the north-west at the end of the weekend and fans could face tricky conditions to travel in - although of course, neither set of away supporters will have to travel far to the grounds of their local rivals. 

The Independent report that Jose Mourinho touched on the weather issue in his pre-match press conference on Friday, saying: “Football is unpredictable, you can try you can try, me as a manager I can try to define a gameplan, to work in a direction but football is unpredictable.


“We don't know what can happen, there are so many things that are out of control that can totally transform the direction of the game. I wouldn't risk saying what game we are going to have.”

The day's early game, which sees Arsenal travelling to Southampton, is expected to go off without a hitch - but the 2:15pm clash at Anfield could set the tone for a grim day in the north of England, and ruin a handful of armchair fans' lazy Sundays. 

