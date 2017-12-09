Spurs Defender Serge Aurier Risks Backlash After Admitting He Still Supports Fierce Rivals Arsenal

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has risked the backlash of his own fans, after admitting that he still supports their fierce rivals Arsenal. The Ivory Coast international joined Spurs from  Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, when a number of Spurs fans questioned the deal due to Aurier's previous admission of being a fan of the Gunners.

As reported by the Metro, Aurier appeared on French television station Canal +, where he was posed a number of quick-fire questions. When asked to chose between PSG's rivals Marseilles and Arsenal, Aurier went straight for the Gunners.

Other choices made by the 24-year-old included picking Neymar over Dele Alli, Paris over London, the Premier League over Ligue Un, and the Parc de Princes over Wembley Stadium. 

Aurier was signed by Spurs to replace their former starting right-back Kyle Walker, who moved to Manchester City in the summer transfer window for an eye-watering £50m.

Aurier has struggled to establish a regular place in the Spurs side, after missing the start of the season with an injury and then a suspension. England international Kieran Trippier has proved strong competition for the former Lens man, who has done little to ingratiate with the Spurs fans after his admission of holding a candle for the Gunners.

