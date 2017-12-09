Stoke City Manager Mark Hughes Doesn’t Think Tottenham Will Win the Title

Mark Hughes is never one to shy away from a controversial comment and have his name associated with something, how else would you get the nickname Sparky? In his most recent remarks, he has claimed that Tottenham won’t be winning the league title this season and their window to win it might have closed.

In quotes from HITC, Hughes said “Arguably in the last two years a lot of people felt they were the best team, even though they haven’t won the Premier League title. They have missed out twice, and it might be beyond them, clearly, because of the lead City have and the level they’re playing at, and teams above have recruited well. So there is a danger that they may have missed their opportunity.”

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Spurs finished second in the league table last season and third in the 15/16 season in which they famously collapsed near the end of the season. Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have shed the mystique of being a mediocre club and have embraced being title challengers in recent years. However, it’s unlikely they will be seeing silverware this season thanks to the form of the two Manchester clubs.

Additionally, given the financial strength of the two Manchester sides, Spurs may find it hard to attract the world’s best talents to play at Wembley. Pochettino’s management should be praised for doing so much with little high profile acquisitions.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Finally, this Tottenham side can be expected to be title challengers for years to come thanks to the makeup of their squad. With multiple players signing new contracts throughout the season, the core of the team can be expected to be together for years to come.

If Spurs can manage to bring in some world-class talent that can mesh over the years, they will no doubt be challenging the Manchester clubs for the silverware.