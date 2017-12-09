Toronto FC Outclasses Seattle Sounders to Win MLS Cup

Call it the Toronto Treble.

Toronto FC capped the greatest season in Major League Soccer history with a 2-0 victory over the defending-champion Seattle Sounders on Saturday to claim the 2017 MLS Cup championship. Already the holders of this year's Supporters Shield and Canadian Championship, TFC became the first-ever MLS team to win a domestic treble.

Jozy Altidore opened the scoring with a composed finish in the 67th minute, breaking a deadlock essentially kept in place solely by Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, whose heroics carried over from last year's championship matchup between these two teams.

But this year, Seattle didn't have the same luck.

Victor Vazquez's conversion deep into second-half stoppage time would seal it up for the Reds, who entered as favorites in front of a raucous home crowd at BMO Field.

Toronto FC are MLS Champions.



Toronto Argos won the Grey Cup.



Toronto Maple Leafs are second

in the Atlantic.



Toronto Raptors are second in the Eastern Conference.



Raptors 905 won 2017 G-League title.



Toronto is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — 'Woken' Chris Walder (@WalderSports) December 9, 2017

Yeah, it's pretty good to be Toronto right now.

With TFC's top talents all in the prime of their careers, it's hard to imagine that we're not seeing the beginning of a Major League Soccer dynasty. The core of Altidore, Vazquez, Sebastian Giovinco, and Michael Bradley is as lethal a group as has ever been assembled in the league, and with new money slowly but surely pouring into the MLS coffers, Toronto should be expected to get even better over the next couple of seasons.

A tip of the cap to you, lads!