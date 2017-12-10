Arsene Wenger Targeting PSG Loan Star Goncalo Guedes for Summer Swoop Despite Thomas Lemar Interest

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is lining up a summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes in a bid to rebuild his squad ahead of the likely departures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, according to the Daily Mail

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying a successful loan spell with La Liga side Valencia, and has proved pivotal with his three goals and five assists in his temporary outfit's league assault on Spanish giants Barcelona. 

Although the Portugal international possesses the talent to bolster the Gunners out wide, it is thought their pursuit of the attacker will not halt other desires of landing Monaco star Thomas Lemar - with a bid also expected to be tabled for the Frenchman, however way under their previous £90m offer last summer. 

The North Londoners are hoping PSG will allow Guedes to depart the Parc des Princes over the summer despite showing outstanding form so far this term, with the Financial Fair Play rules in mind. 

The Ligue 1 leaders' outlay during the most recent transfer window was considerable, making Neymar the most expensive player in the world after a €222m (£200m) switch from Barcelona and also securing teenage wonderkid Kylian Mbappe to take their total spend to a cool £336m - although his deal will be finalised at the end of this season. 

However, with the FFP regulations coming into force on a three-year cycle, Wenger hopes to capitalise on Paris' needs to recoup some of the cash spent before the next judgement. 

It is expected that new head of football relations Raul Sanllehi will be in charge of making sure Arsenal are able to land the Portuguese star with his contacts made whilst at Barcelona.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters