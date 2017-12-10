Arsene Wenger Targeting PSG Loan Star Goncalo Guedes for Summer Swoop Despite Thomas Lemar Interest

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is lining up a summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes in a bid to rebuild his squad ahead of the likely departures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying a successful loan spell with La Liga side Valencia, and has proved pivotal with his three goals and five assists in his temporary outfit's league assault on Spanish giants Barcelona.

Although the Portugal international possesses the talent to bolster the Gunners out wide, it is thought their pursuit of the attacker will not halt other desires of landing Monaco star Thomas Lemar - with a bid also expected to be tabled for the Frenchman, however way under their previous £90m offer last summer.

The North Londoners are hoping PSG will allow Guedes to depart the Parc des Princes over the summer despite showing outstanding form so far this term, with the Financial Fair Play rules in mind.

The Ligue 1 leaders' outlay during the most recent transfer window was considerable, making Neymar the most expensive player in the world after a €222m (£200m) switch from Barcelona and also securing teenage wonderkid Kylian Mbappe to take their total spend to a cool £336m - although his deal will be finalised at the end of this season.

However, with the FFP regulations coming into force on a three-year cycle, Wenger hopes to capitalise on Paris' needs to recoup some of the cash spent before the next judgement.

It is expected that new head of football relations Raul Sanllehi will be in charge of making sure Arsenal are able to land the Portuguese star with his contacts made whilst at Barcelona.