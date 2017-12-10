Borussia Dortmund Sack Peter Bosz & Announce Peter Stoger as Successor Until End of Season

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Peter Bosz after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen just over six months after his appointment and have announced Peter Stoger as his successor until the end of the season.

The 54-year-old had overseen his side pick up just one win in their last 13 games across all competitions, which came against third-tier German side FC Magdeburg in the Deutscher Pokal back in October.

During that time, the Dutchman's outfit claimed just three points out of a possible 24 in the Bundesliga, a run which has seen them slip out of the top six for the first time Matchday 12 of the 2016/17 campaign.

You could say the #BVB fans have had enough. pic.twitter.com/5pIWwilzol — German Football Daily (@GERFootDaily) December 9, 2017

Bosz's tenure also saw Dortmund exit the Champions League at the group stages for the first time since 2011, scraping through to the Europa League on goal difference after failing to pick up a single victory in the competition.

It seems, however, the 2-1 defeat at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday was the final straw for the BVB hierarchy, who deemed the former Ajax manager, who only signed a two-year-deal in July, unfit for his current role.

German media: Peter Bosz will be sacked tomorrow.



Bundesliga fans: pic.twitter.com/ijmmz8PL0C — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 9, 2017

"We had a conversation with Peter Bosz over dinner yesterday and asked him to leave with immediate effect. It was very emotional, but also done in style", Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told a press conference, as quoted by the club's official Twitter account.

Hans-Joachim Watzke: "Wir haben gestern Abend in einem Gespräch mit Peter Bosz entschieden, dass wir ihn mit sofortiger Wirkung freigestellen. Es war sehr emotional, aber auch stilvoll.“ — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 10, 2017

Club sporting director Michael Zorc also stated: "I would like to thank personally Peter Bosz and again emphasise how difficult this decision has been for us."

Following his 13th winless game on the bounce Bosz cut an unsettled figure during his post-match press conference on Saturday, but believed he could still turn things around, however knew his fate lay in the hands of the Dortmund chiefs.

"I think I'm the right man for the job", the dejected 54-year-old said, as quoted by DW.

Borussia Dortmund have failed to win a single Bundesliga game from their last eight (three draws, five losses) – their longest winless run in more than 17 years (February to April 2000, 14 matches)



Today, according to reports, Peter Bosz will be sacked as manager pic.twitter.com/Mlc8Fw5LOY — Goal (@goal) December 10, 2017

"I'm responsible for what happens out on the pitch. The disappointment is clear to see and hard to deal with. But you'd have to ask them [the Borussia Dortmund board] as to whether they still have faith in me to do the job."

It appears they did not, and BVB made quick work in announcing his successor, with Stoger to take the reins until the end of this season.

The 51-year-old was sacked by former club FC Koln just six days ago after their disappointing start left them without a league win and cut eight points adrift at the bottom of the Bundesliga.