Borussia Dortmund Sack Peter Bosz & Announce Peter Stoger as Successor Until End of Season

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Peter Bosz after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen just over six months after his appointment and have announced Peter Stoger as his successor until the end of the season. 

The 54-year-old had overseen his side pick up just one win in their last 13 games across all competitions, which came against third-tier German side FC Magdeburg in the Deutscher Pokal back in October. 

During that time, the Dutchman's outfit claimed just three points out of a possible 24 in the Bundesliga, a run which has seen them slip out of the top six for the first time Matchday 12 of the 2016/17 campaign. 

Bosz's tenure also saw Dortmund exit the Champions League at the group stages for the first time since 2011, scraping through to the Europa League on goal difference after failing to pick up a single victory in the competition. 

It seems, however, the 2-1 defeat at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday was the final straw for the BVB hierarchy, who deemed the former Ajax manager, who only signed a two-year-deal in July, unfit for his current role. 

"We had a conversation with Peter Bosz over dinner yesterday and asked him to leave with immediate effect. It was very emotional, but also done in style", Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told a press conference, as quoted by the club's official Twitter account

Club sporting director Michael Zorc also stated: "I would like to thank personally Peter Bosz and again emphasise how difficult this decision has been for us."

Following his 13th winless game on the bounce Bosz cut an unsettled figure during his post-match press conference on Saturday, but believed he could still turn things around, however knew his fate lay in the hands of the Dortmund chiefs. 

"I think I'm the right man for the job", the dejected 54-year-old said, as quoted by DW

"I'm responsible for what happens out on the pitch. The disappointment is clear to see and hard to deal with. But you'd have to ask them [the Borussia Dortmund board] as to whether they still have faith in me to do the job."

It appears they did not, and BVB made quick work in announcing his successor, with Stoger to take the reins until the end of this season. 

The 51-year-old was sacked by former club FC Koln just six days ago after their disappointing start left them without a league win and cut eight points adrift at the bottom of the Bundesliga. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters