Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Bemoans Costly Goals as Winless Run Extends to 5 Games

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was left fuming after his side gave away two 'poor goals' in their 2-0 loss to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The defeat at the John Smith's Stadium extends their winless run to five games as they slowly slide down the Premier League table - now just four points off the relegation zone.

When asked what separated the two newly promoted sides by Sky Sports after the game, Hughton replied: "Us not playing at our level and conceding poor goals. Wherever you play in this division, if you give them the leg-up of two goals, it's difficult to come back from that.

💬 "The goals that we conceded today are disappointing - but I never thought we wouldn't have tough periods and it's about how we react," says Chris Hughton.



"It was better in the second half, where we showed we could be a threat, but we have to stop conceding the type of goals we have done.

"The first goal from a corner was one we know that they do, and once it goes in it gives them the lift they need and gets the crowd going. We hadn't done ourselves any favours."

Huddersfield's returning striker Steve Mounie scored a first-half brace, and Hughton insisted that goalkeeper Matty Ryan will be disappointed with not keeping out his second effort.

"It's one he will look at and be disappointed with. There's a bit of work before and we could have stopped it at the source.





"These things happen but at that stage it becomes difficult against a team who are good in possession. The biggest disappointment is coming here and giving away the kind of goals we did."

Brighton have a tough December schedule and will have to start picking up points somewhere if they are to stop the rot.

Hughton added: "The most important game is the next one. We're on the back of a real difficult game against Liverpool and a defeat here. It's only us as a team that can do something about that and turn it around.

"We then go into arguably a bigger game at home to Burnley, so we'll have to be better in those two games."