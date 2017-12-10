Eddie Howe Hails 'Brave Side' as Bournemouth Hold on for Point against Crystal Palace

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was full of praise for his side's battling performance, as a brace from Jermain Defoe helped Bournemouth to a point in an entertaining game at Selhurst Park.

Defoe's goals came either side of a Luka Milivojevic penalty and Scott Dann finish which all came in the first half, with Crystal Palace thinking they should've taken all three points, but for a late Asmir Begovic save to deny a poor Christian Benteke penalty.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Howe said: "I thought we looked very fluid with the ball, we were brave, the mentality in attack as well.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"The last 10 minutes was very, very tough. I enjoyed the majority of the game today, I thought we played very well and was very pleased with the balance of the team."

What Howe didn't enjoy in the game were the two penalty decisions given against his side, with the Bournemouth manager feeling aggrieved by both following apparent fouls on Wilfried Zaha by Asmir Begovic and Charlie Daniels respectively.

He continued, stating: " We were disappointed with the penalties, and the last 10 minutes were difficult. I think the first one you can see why it was given, but I still don't think it is clear cut.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"I think the second one, I haven't see it again so I'm only going in real time, but I think Charlie (Daniels) gets the ball and that's what he tells me as well. The lads are adamant it's not a penalty."

The point sees Bournemouth remain 14th after their second draw in two games, with Howe full of praise for the performance of Defoe in the game and in particular, his spectacular second goal.

200 - Jermain Defoe has scored his 200th goal in league football, with 20 of them coming for Bournemouth. Marksman. pic.twitter.com/guBtrVrsdX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2017

Howe concluded, stating: "The second one is just an incredible goal. Lewis Cook's ball is brilliantly weighted, and Jermain still had a lot to do. His finish was of the highest quality.

"Great run, and unbelievable technique to get the ball over Speroni from that distance, and that angle, top class."

The two goals Defoe scored on Saturday increased his goal tally to three in the Premier League since his return to Bournemouth in the summer.

Defoe will hope to continue his goal-scoring exploits in midweek with another full Premier League programme, as Bournemouth travel to the North West to face Manchester United on Wednesday.