Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Set to Tie Down Two First-Team Youngsters to New Deals

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Newly appointed Everton boss Sam Allardyce is set to make his first key moves since taking over the helm at Goodison Park. 

Youngsters Jonjoe Kenny and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are both set to be handed contract extensions by their new boss.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

With Kenny's contract running out at the end of the season, he is set to renew his deal and is currently in negotiations to finalise the terms.


The former England manager will look to make the youngster a key player going forward after the 20-year-old's breakthrough into the first team this season.


The Everton man has started 10 games this season for the Toffees but is set to be rested for the Merseyside derby this weekend.

The England U21 star has also been impressed by Big Sam upon his arrival to Goodison, taking over from interim boss David Unsworth.

Kenny has been with the Blues since he was nine and worked with former boss David Unsworth in the academy, but in regards to Big Sam's arrival, he stated: “He has come in with his own ideas and everyone has taken to them.

“The backroom staff he has brought in have been brilliant and we’ve kicked on.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will also be offered a renewal of his contract with the arrival of Allardyce, just seven months after he signed a new one.

Calvert-Lewin has been thrown into the deep end by Everton this season, after they failed to sign a striker in the summer, leading to the youngster to start 15 league games and the club want to reward him for the progress and maturity shown.

