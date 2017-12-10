Former Barcelona Striker Lays into CR7 for Lack of Humility Over Ballons d'Or He 'Didn't Deserve'

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Former Barcelona striker Julio Salinas has launched a scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo in the aftermath of his fifth Ballon d'Or victory, claiming the superstar wasn't worth his latest scoop and that Lionel Messi is better.

Salinas, who represented Barca between 1988-1994, watched as the Portuguese was handed his fifth gong on Thursday, bringing him level with rival Lionel Messi.

He was awarded with the coveted title once more, after inspiring Real Madrid to a league and European cup double last term, but some have argued Messi was more deserving from an individual standpoint.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Ronaldo's win in Paris was a fantastic achievement, and he provoked a strong reaction on social media afterwards with his 'I'm the best player in history' comments to France Football.

One such strong reaction came from Salinas, who vented on Twitter, as translated by AS: "Just because you are very good doesn't mean that you are the best. Be happy with the Ballon d'Ors you've won, some of which you didn't deserve."

After being bombarded with hate from CR7 fans, he then added: "I know who I am and what I did as a player. I also know that my opinion isn't important, it's insignificant. But I can voice my thoughts with respect. 

"Ronaldo is a brilliant player, a great goal scorer, decisive... etc. But Messi is all of that [he's also scored more goals] and he takes part in the game as a team player. He's a complete footballer - a No.9 and a No.10 rolled into one."

Salinas might have a point, but there's no denying Ronaldo had an incredible year last year. This term he has found life a little trickier in La Liga, and is going through a dry spell which has contributed to Real Madrid being eight points behind Barca in the table already.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters