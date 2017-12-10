Former Barcelona Striker Lays into CR7 for Lack of Humility Over Ballons d'Or He 'Didn't Deserve'

Former Barcelona striker Julio Salinas has launched a scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo in the aftermath of his fifth Ballon d'Or victory, claiming the superstar wasn't worth his latest scoop and that Lionel Messi is better.

Salinas, who represented Barca between 1988-1994, watched as the Portuguese was handed his fifth gong on Thursday, bringing him level with rival Lionel Messi.

Q seas muy bueno no quiere decir q seas el mejor ya q has tenido mala suerte de coincidir con el mas grande Messi

Y sinceramente no creo q estés en el Podium entre los mejores de la historia ya q te superarían unos cuantos

Confórmate con esos balones (alguno q no has merecido) https://t.co/Xe9d7BGKI3 — Julio Salinas (@juliosalinas19) December 8, 2017

He was awarded with the coveted title once more, after inspiring Real Madrid to a league and European cup double last term, but some have argued Messi was more deserving from an individual standpoint.

Ronaldo's win in Paris was a fantastic achievement, and he provoked a strong reaction on social media afterwards with his 'I'm the best player in history' comments to France Football.

One such strong reaction came from Salinas, who vented on Twitter, as translated by AS: "Just because you are very good doesn't mean that you are the best. Be happy with the Ballon d'Ors you've won, some of which you didn't deserve."

Cristiano Ronaldo to @francefootball: “I don’t see anyone better than me. No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can’t do. There’s no more complete player than me. I’m the best player in history — in the good and the bad moments” 😳 pic.twitter.com/z8ZOpSpx7k — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) December 8, 2017

After being bombarded with hate from CR7 fans, he then added: "I know who I am and what I did as a player. I also know that my opinion isn't important, it's insignificant. But I can voice my thoughts with respect.

"Ronaldo is a brilliant player, a great goal scorer, decisive... etc. But Messi is all of that [he's also scored more goals] and he takes part in the game as a team player. He's a complete footballer - a No.9 and a No.10 rolled into one."

Salinas might have a point, but there's no denying Ronaldo had an incredible year last year. This term he has found life a little trickier in La Liga, and is going through a dry spell which has contributed to Real Madrid being eight points behind Barca in the table already.