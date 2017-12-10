Former Inter Chairman Reveals Jose Mourinho Said He Would Stay if They Asked Him To

December 10, 2017

Former Inter Milan chairman Massimo Moratti claims now-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would have remained at the San Siro if he had been asked to.

Moratti, who shared a very good relationship with the Portuguese manager, spoke to Guerin Sportivo in a recent interview (H/T Marca) and opened up on the conversation he had with the tactician before he left for Real Madrid in 2010.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"In my Milan office he told me that he understood he was going to a company, not a family," he said. "He was honest with me; he said that you can't have people imprisoned.

"He also said that if I asked him to, he would remain with Inter."

"I told him to make his own decision freely. His tears were genuine. I like to say that he still feels Inter are in his heart."

Mourinho enjoyed a period of success at Inter during his time with the Italian club, winning the Scudetto in his first season and the treble in the next.

He would leave for the Bernabeu after a two-year stint in Italy, before returning to Chelsea in 2013. 

“Inter became something truly special," Mourinho has since declared. "For me, it was like a love affair. It was an old squad, probably their last opportunity to win something important for this generation.

“We won it, giving incredible joy to the Inter fans and the Moratti family. I have no regrets. I know that when I left for Real Madrid, it might not have been the best time, but it was what I wanted, to face the strongest Barcelona side in history.”

Now at United, the Portuguese is aiming to win the Premier League title for a fourth time. If he does capture said silverware whilst at Old Trafford, he will boast an incredible record of winning at least one league title at every top club he's managed.

