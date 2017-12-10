Frenchman Lucas Hernandez on the Verge of Playing for Spanish National Team

Atletico Madrid's young centre-half Lucas Hernandez has made a good impression in the eyes of Spain manager Julen Lopetegui, who is looking to bring in the 21-year-old and develop him with the Spanish national team.

According to Marca, Hernandez has opted to play for Spain despite having a French passport, in order for him to have a chance at playing in Russia next year at the World Cup.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Marseille-born defender has yet to get a call up from Didier Deschamps and has decided to play for Spain despite having already played for France at youth level.

The defender has accepted Spain's offer and is getting ready to secure his nationalisation with La Roja.

With Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Nacho Fernandez already in defence, Lopetegui is looking for one more defender that he can rely on at the back, with both Hernandez brothers on the verge of joining the national team.

Though Lucas and his brother have played for France at the youth levels, both had most of their development in Spain and feel entitled to play there.

This news may force Deschamps to make a move for the brothers who look like high prospects in club football.

Being at the helm of a solid France squad already, Deschamps may want to try and keep the Hernandez brothers for the future.