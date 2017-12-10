Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Hails Returning Hero Steve Mounie After 2-0 Win Against Brighton

Huddersfield manager David Wagner hailed his returning striker Steve Mounie after his brace secured all three points in Saturday's comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton at the John Smith's Stadium.

Mounie had been out since August with an ankle injury, but looked sharp up top for the Terriers, scoring both goals in the first-half.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wagner welcomed back his hitman, saying: "I was very happy with his performance, but overall it was strong from the whole team. The defence worked their socks off, and we were brave to play in tight spaces.

FULL-TIME Huddersfield 2-0 Brighton



Back to winning ways for David Wagner’s team as Steve Mounie nets twice#HUDBHA pic.twitter.com/3CEfbZU7DP — Premier League (@premierleague) December 9, 2017

"But he got the two goals. It's very important for him and for us. As a striker, you need goals to be brave, and this is why I'm very happy for him. It can continue from my point of view."

Huddersfield had conceded 13 goals in their last four matches before this one, and the German tactician was delighted with his side's performance over a fellow newly promoted team - a win that could prove crucial come the final day of the season.

"I'm very happy and proud. The mood is different than it has been in the last few weeks. I'm delighted because the players played independent from the circumstance we were in.

"We said we have to be focused on ourselves, on our game plan, on the players' talent, and this is what they have shown today. We were on the front foot from the first second. We created a lot of good opportunities and it was a deserved result."

The victory was the Terriers' first since their fantastic 2-1 home win against Manchester United in late October, and Wagner thanked the fans for their tremendous support.

"At home we have produced good performances. Today was for sure one of the best, but we have to be honest, it's different if you play Manchester United, Tottenham or Manchester City at home.

"This home support plays a big part in our home record so far. This energy that the stands produce, the players were able to take that and long may it continue."