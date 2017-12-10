Jamie Carragher Claims Merseyside Derby Matches Are a 'Bigger' Deal for Everton

Jamie Carragher has risked the wrath of Everton fans by trying to explain why Merseyside Derby matches are 'bigger' for them than Liverpool.

The Reds are the more successful team in the fixture, with 91 wins to the Toffees' 66, but it has been a fiercely contested game down the years and there is always a massive amount of pride on the line.

Former Reds defender Carragher has claimed the fixture is actually 'bigger' for Everton, saying as quoted by Sky Sports: "Derby games for Everton are bigger. They are still huge for Liverpool but it's such a big thing to beat Liverpool - I remember that as an Everton fan as a kid. For Liverpool the derby game at Goodison always felt bigger, perhaps it made it more of a leveller.

How do you see the Merseyside derby shaping up? 🤔



Here’s @Carra23’s prediction... pic.twitter.com/x88VYrUOy0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 8, 2017

"Liverpool spend more money and are a bigger club than Everton so they should have a better team - it doesn't always work out that way and doesn't mean you're going to win - but you always fancy Liverpool strongly at Anfield to beat Everton.

"Goodison makes it more of a leveller; the crowd is fantastic - really close to the pitch - and while Liverpool fans get criticised for hounding referees for penalties, I can tell you they go for the referee at Goodison!"

Everton go into the game hopeful of picking up another win under new boss Sam Allardyce - last weekend they beat Huddersfield and they also toppled AEL Limassol in the Europa League in midweek.

