Jamie Carragher Worried for Joe Hart's Future for Both Club & Country

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stressed concerns over Joe Hart's future as number one keeper for both club and country. Hart was dropped over the weekend for Adrian in West Ham's resolute victory over Chelsea.

The English goalkeeper's performances of late have birthed criticisms about his ability between the sticks. Hart chose to join West Ham in the summer for a greater guarantee of the number one spot, in turn helping his candidacy for the England job during next summer's World cup.

The on-loan City stopper had been occupying the starting goalkeeping role at West Ham all season, until new West Ham boss David Moyes chose to go for Adrian. Now, according to Carragher, Moyes' change up in goal sends a worrying message for Hart's future.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the clash with West Ham and Chelsea, Carragher said: “You’ve got two very good goalkeepers (at West Ham).

Joe Hart since 2016:



- Shocker at Euro 2016

- Dumped by Man City

- Dodgy loan at Torino

- Eventually taken by West Ham



- Dropped by West Ham today in favour of Adrian pic.twitter.com/UerqzW7Wsc — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 9, 2017

“From Joe’s point of view, when he made the decision to come here he’s thinking ‘I’m going to play this season, make sure I’m number one for the World Cup’.

“His position is under threat, and that is a problem for the World Cup." (via FutnSoccer)

Carragher has implored Hart for him to regain his spot back, not just for his club, but for the Three Lions too. “He’s got to find a way back into that team otherwise he won’t be the one starting England’s first game at the World Cup, it’s as simple as that.”