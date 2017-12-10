Jamie Redknapp Praises West Ham United Defender After Win Against Chelsea

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Saturday afternoon saw David Moyes get his first win as West Ham United manager when the Hammers beat Chelsea 1-0 at the London Stadium. 

Marko Arnautovic sealed a win early for the East London side as he scored in the sixth minute of the game. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Jamie Redknapp however, said on Sky Sports' coverage of the game that Arthur Masuaku's efforts during the match was key to the Hammers' win. 

“He [Masuaku} was fantastic, you can see he has been a winger,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports’ coverage of West Ham v Chelsea.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“Today he had Cresswell there for every time he went forward. I thought he was magnificent today."

Criticised since joining West Ham in 2016, Masuaku stood out against Chelsea despite being known to make many defensive mistakes in the past. 

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-CHELSEA

Usually played a left-back, Masuaku was put in a more forward role with Aaron Cresswell in behind providing support and it worked wonders against the Blues. 

Hammers fans will be asking whether the Frenchman will be able to keep up the good form in the weeks to come. 

West Ham United are still in the bottom three of the Premier League table despite the win, behind 17th place West Bromwich Albion on goal difference. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters