Jamie Redknapp Praises West Ham United Defender After Win Against Chelsea

Saturday afternoon saw David Moyes get his first win as West Ham United manager when the Hammers beat Chelsea 1-0 at the London Stadium.

Marko Arnautovic sealed a win early for the East London side as he scored in the sixth minute of the game.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Jamie Redknapp however, said on Sky Sports' coverage of the game that Arthur Masuaku's efforts during the match was key to the Hammers' win.

“He [Masuaku} was fantastic, you can see he has been a winger,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports’ coverage of West Ham v Chelsea.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“Today he had Cresswell there for every time he went forward. I thought he was magnificent today."

Criticised since joining West Ham in 2016, Masuaku stood out against Chelsea despite being known to make many defensive mistakes in the past.

Usually played a left-back, Masuaku was put in a more forward role with Aaron Cresswell in behind providing support and it worked wonders against the Blues.

Hammers fans will be asking whether the Frenchman will be able to keep up the good form in the weeks to come.

West Ham United are still in the bottom three of the Premier League table despite the win, behind 17th place West Bromwich Albion on goal difference.