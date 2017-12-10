Jermaine Jenas Labels Jack Wilshere a 'Class Act' After Scoring His First Goal

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Despite rarely playing in the Premier League, Jack Wilshere has featured heavily in the Europa League, showcasing his once precocious ability. Wilshere netted his first Arsenal goal of the season midweek in his side's 6-0 demolition on Bate Borisov in the Europa League.

His goal, as well as his performance thus far in the competition has invited former Spurs player, Jermaine Jenas to heap praise upon the Englishmen's ability. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Jenas belongs on the BT Sport panel and last week said of Wilshere: “He’s just a class act, he really is.

“He sees the right things and tends to have a ridiculous amount of time on the ball to pick his moments." (via The Sport Review)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

With the Europa League on hiatus until February, Wilshere will have hoped to have done enough to earn him his first Premier League start, and wish for many more in the weeks to come. His good form should be taken into consideration for a starting place, especially with Granit Xhaka's ailing form.

Jenas added: “For him to really be knocking on the door for England and Arsenal, that’s exactly what he needs to do – get goals and assists.”

Wilshere, now 25-years-old, will be hoping for more chances to help his cause for his place at next summer's World Cup. 

The Englishmen has had to entertain many transfer rumours linking him away from Arsenal, but with the busy festive period, Wenger will be forced to rotate his squad and may look to hand Wilshere his first start of the campaign.

