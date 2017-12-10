Jurgen Klopp Breaks Silence Over Daniel Sturridge's Uncertain Future at Liverpool

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has finally broken his silence over the future of Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool, but it's unlikely to reassure the forward of his long-term prospects at the Club.

With the Merseysider's "fab four" putting defences to the sword game after game, it has been impossible for Klopp to deny the praise his fearsome four deserve, as reported by GiveMeSport.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's impending derby against Everton, Klopp, while unsure of the nickname, was effusive in his appreciation of his considerable talent, declaring: “I don’t like the name ‘Fab Four’, but it’s not important whether I like it or not."

"I am privileged to manage Liverpool and to get players with quality like this.

“If I was somewhere else, I would have no chance of bringing these players together. I can really imagine how other managers think when they see my line-up. Perhaps they say, ‘Lucky you’."

However, the German remained reasonably positive regarding Daniel Sturridge's chances at Liverpool, praising the Striker's fitness: “Physically, Daniel is in the best shape since I came."

“I was really happy with his impact when he came on in the game at Brighton – a lot of strikers in his situation would have shot when he passed to Sadio. With the fantastic level the team plays, that’s how it should be. For all the training sessions, he’s always in and always spot-on."

But with this compliment came with the dagger that Sturridge must be all too aware of: "But, obviously, there are a few players around him who are not that bad as well!”

Klopp's parting words for Sturridge may or may not appease him, as he admitted: “At the moment, there is absolutely nothing to say about the transfer window because tomorrow there could be one injury and Daniel could play the next five or six games.”

While Sturridge must know that first team football is a requirement if he harbours dreams of playing in next summer's World Cup in Russia, the prospect of an injury to one of Liverpool's key men up top could provide the perfect opportunity for the Englishman to make his desired impact

