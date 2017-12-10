Jurgen Klopp Calls on Liverpool Players to 'Draw From the Emotion' at Anfield for Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to take inspiration from the 'emotional' atmosphere at Anfield during Sunday's Merseyside derby.

The Reds host their city rivals in excellent form and off the back of a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

But Klopp has insisted that, despite his side's status as clear favourites, they must match the intensity and desire of the supporters in attendance.

“Matches like this are emotional and the key to doing well in them is to draw from the positive emotion; embrace that it really matters to everyone involved and give everything you have to make sure the outcome for you and your team is positive," the German coach told Liverpool's official website.

“In these sort of games you have to be able to say, when it is done, that you did everything you could for your supporters.”

Klopp has also warned against any complacency after the emphatic victory in midweek.

“Today, here at Anfield, that is Everton," he added. "How we played against Spartak Moscow, the goals we scored and the result we got is now only information we can use. It cannot help us win a single tackle or header today.

“The watch returns to zero and we must go again. That means all of us, everyone at the club.

“Of course today is not just another football fixture, we know this. It is ‘the derby’. We play our neighbours and a club who shares this amazing city with us.

"I learned very early on that the best way to approach derby matches – games against great rivals – is to embrace what comes with it, not to ignore it."