Leicester Manager Claude Puel Criticised for Calling Striker Shinji Okazaki ‘Kamikaze’

Leicester manager Claude Puel has been chastised for describing striker Shinji Okazaki as a "kamikaze" after Saturday's 3-2 win over Newcastle.

The Japanese forward provided the assist for the decisive goal at St. James’ Park, playing with a bandage after a knock to the head.





But Puel received criticism for the stereotypical connotations of the word he used to describe Okazaki.

"When we have duels it is important to be ready and give our best in this situation," the Frenchman said, quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

"Shinji, for example, he is a kamikaze – and that is a good thing for the team. He is a fantastic player and all the squad like him because he gives his body for the team. This is amazing."





Puel's description of Okazaki has since been pulled up on Twitter by those that took offence.

To add to Okazaki's new-found hard-man image, after the game he had nine stitches in the wound above his eye.#LCFC — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) December 9, 2017





I truly respect your ability, but the kamikaze comment about Okazaki was not cool, manager. It is about japanese war crime in the history, and japanese empire and its militarism sacrificed so many people. — 이찬희 (@chanhee1221) December 10, 2017

Victory against Newcastle saw Leicester continue their impressive resurgence and climb to eighth in the Premier League standings.





“There is no problem for the next game," Puel added. "It showed the intensity of the game, the duels, and it was difficult to resist sometimes against this team and also difficult to get the ball on the floor and keep control of the game.

“I think we deserved this win. We showed a fantastic positive attitude. It was a difficult game against Newcastle in this atmosphere.

“It is always difficult to play and resist, sometimes under pressure. It was a good feeling because we had a good first half with quality on the pitch and a fantastic goal.

“We created other chances but the second half was more difficult. We conceded the second goal and we were leading this game but it was difficult to accept this.

"We deserved the third goal with a positive attitude and that gave us the result in the end. It was not our best game but with the spirit and attitude it was fantastic.”