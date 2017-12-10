Liverpool Assure Fans Merseyside Derby is Ready to Go Ahead Despite Effects of Blizzard

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Liverpool have moved to reassure fans that the Merseyside derby will go ahead as planned on Sunday, despite increasing fears it could be postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The city is set to be blasted by a blizzard over the next 48 hours, and the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for that period of time.

The harsher weather was due to hit between 6am and 9am on Sunday, before continued snowfall until around midday, and there had been worries the crunch clash could be postponed - but the Reds have confirmed that the game is set to go ahead.

Via a statement on their official site, the club did remind supporters of both sides to take care in and around the stadium.

It read: "Due to the inclement weather forecast on Sunday, Liverpool FC would like to remind supporters to take extra care when travelling to Anfield and encourage fans to plan their journey in advance.

"Supporters are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early and check the Merseytravel and Merseyrail websites for any updates before they travel. Sunday's game against Everton is planned to go ahead. Any further updates will be issued on www.liverpoolfc.com."

The game will see Everton come to Anfield in higher spirits than of late - Sam Allardyce has enjoyed a good start as the new manager, having recorded wins against Huddersfield and Apoel Limassol in the Europa League.

