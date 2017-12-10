Liverpool will host Everton on Sunday in the Merseyside Derby.

The Reds enter the weekend in fourth in the Premier League with 29 points, one ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, who play earlier on Sunday. Manchester City is on top of the league with 43 points.

Everton has improved in recent weeks with the hiring of Sam Allardyce as manager. The Toffees are now in the top half of the table with 18 points after 15 matches.

Liverpool enters this match after a 7–0 dismantling of Spartak Moskva in the Champions League. Everton earned a 3–0 win over Apollon Limsassol in Europa League play on Thursday.

See how to watch Sunday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.