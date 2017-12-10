Liverpool Fans Slam Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Twitter as Reds Draw With Everton in Merseyside Derby

Liverpool fans were fuming with anger towards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the midfielder contributed one of his worst appearances of the season during Sunday's 1-1 tie with Everton.

The Englishman joined the Merseyside club this summer from Arsenal for a fee that is thought to be around £35m, but has since failed to put in the required performances.

His initial months with Jurgen Klopp's men have been more than disappointing, although the German opted to feature him in the starting squad for the Merseyside Derby.

The derby ends level. pic.twitter.com/336NutymF4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2017

Liverpool faced Everton after their brilliant 6-0 win against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, when the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all netted for the Reds' victory.

However, Klopp's men looked to have lost that spark on Sunday, as Wayne Rooney made it all square for the Toffees after Salah had broken the deadlock.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was named as one of those responsible for the disappointing draw, and Liverpool fans took to Twitter to hit out at him.