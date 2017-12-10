Liverpool Join Man Utd in Race to Sign Tottenham Full-Back Danny Rose in January

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in the January transfer window, according to odds from BetStars

United are believed to be clear favourites to complete a deal with odds of just 4/6, although Liverpool are in contention at 5/1.

Rose is out of favour at Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino and is expected to leave the club in the near future.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

BetStars Director of Trading Ian Marmion told the Daily Star: “Danny Rose’s future at Tottenham appears to be hanging in the balance after falling out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino.

“The Spurs left-back has been a permanent fixture on Jose Mourinho’s defensive radar and Manchester United are the overwhelming favourites at 4/6 to strike up a deal for the England international.

“The Red Devils’ Premier League rivals Liverpool are also in the running to become the Sheffield-born player’s next club and can be backed at 5/1.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Ben Davies has established himself as first-choice for Tottenham this season, leaving Rose on the periphery.

The England international has made just two Premier League appearances, but remains an attractive proposition for top clubs.

Ashley Young has been utilised as United's first-choice left-back so far this campaign, while Luke Shaw and Daley Blind appear to have fallen out of favour under Mourinho.

Some at Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to still be unconvinced by Alberto Moreno, despite his improved performances.

