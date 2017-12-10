Man Utd Fans Rage Over Weird Letter Sent to Them by Old Trafford Club Ahead of Manchester Derby

Some Manchester United fans were left shocked after receiving a letter from their club's Head of Venue Operations, Dan Schofield ahead of the Manchester derby.

Schofield basically scolded fans for supposedly arriving at Old Trafford just before and sometimes after kick-off, also asking that they get there at least one hour before Sunday's match commences as heavy snowfall was expected.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Given the unpleasant pre-match treatment fans have reported experiencing at Old Trafford, they were particularly annoyed to receive such a letter.

Here are some of their reactions below: