Manchester United and Tottenham Set to Bid for Fulham Starlet as Cottagers Wait for Offers

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Fulham's 17-year-old star Ryan Sessegnon, who could leave the Cottagers in January.





Both Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino have set their eyes on this defender who, despite his young age, has already made Fulham's first team and has put in impressive performances this year.





According to the Sun on Sunday, the London team are open to negotiations and offers for the youngster, and would be keen on letting him upgrade to the top league in January.

Pochettino's desire to bring in more English players points in direction of Barkley & Sessegnon? #COYS — Alf Love (@alf_love47) December 8, 2017

The tabloid also reports that the Cottagers have already started sending their scouts around Europe in a bid to find a new left-back who could substitute Sessegnon during the second part of the season.





Both Spurs and United have, therefore, reiterated their wish to secure him and could make mammoth offers to Fulham as the winter transfer window approaches.





The Sun claims that they both believe that the 17-year-old could be the perfect fit for their teams and are determined to take him.

17 - Ryan Sessegnon was the first 17-year old to score a hat-trick within the top four tiers of English league football since Dele Alli in March 2014 (Notts County 1-3 MK Dons in League One). Exciting. pic.twitter.com/Yax86Qt6kL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017

Sessegnon has scored four times for the London side this season, including a superb hat-trick during Fulham's 5-4 defeat against Sheffield United.

He became the first 17-year-old to score a hat-trick in the top four leagues in English football since Dele Alli in 2014.

He has also won the Europea Under-19 Championship with England, of which he became the joint top goalscorer.