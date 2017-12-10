Michy Batshuayi Brought a Whole New Meaning to 'Bench Warmer' on Saturday & Social Media Went Wild

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

With temperatures plummeting across the UK this weekend, and the prospect of several match cancellations, the inclement weather proved too much for some - especially inside the London Stadium for a certain Belgian striker.

Having taken up his customary position on the substitutes bench for the early kick off on Saturday against West Ham, the chill suddenly became too much for Michy Batshuayi.

With Chelsea conceding an opener inside the first six minutes, Batshuayi clearly saw what was ahead of him - a cold, bleak and bitter 90 minutes - and duly prepared himself for the wintry conditions. 

His saviour was a hot water bottle, and as he placed the warming item upon his face to protect himself from the icy ambience around him, his innovative 'warm up' technique plunged twitter into pandemonium.

Here is some of the reaction:

While he was met largely with derision, there were a people out there defending the Belgian's case:

While the Hammers went on to secure the all important three points on a deeply frustrating day for the blues, the Irons heroic display was somewhat overshadowed by the forward's actions.

With Batshuayi one of the few footballers who exhibit a morsel of personality on social media, many are waiting for the striker's response to the reaction, but so far we've been left in the cold...

