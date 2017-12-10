Michy Batshuayi Brought a Whole New Meaning to 'Bench Warmer' on Saturday & Social Media Went Wild

With temperatures plummeting across the UK this weekend, and the prospect of several match cancellations, the inclement weather proved too much for some - especially inside the London Stadium for a certain Belgian striker.

Having taken up his customary position on the substitutes bench for the early kick off on Saturday against West Ham, the chill suddenly became too much for Michy Batshuayi.

With Chelsea conceding an opener inside the first six minutes, Batshuayi clearly saw what was ahead of him - a cold, bleak and bitter 90 minutes - and duly prepared himself for the wintry conditions.

His saviour was a hot water bottle, and as he placed the warming item upon his face to protect himself from the icy ambience around him, his innovative 'warm up' technique plunged twitter into pandemonium.

Here is some of the reaction:

Michy Batshuayi has a hot water bottle on the Chelsea bench today. This should be an immediate 50 game ban. pic.twitter.com/Z4hKqYznzU — SlashFootball (@slashfootball) December 9, 2017

Remember everyone moaned when we signed #Salah for £34m meanwhile £32m #batshuayi been sitting on the #CFC bench for so long now man's got his own hot water bottle. #LFC 😂🤣😂 — Indy (@1ndy_B) December 9, 2017

Batshuayi warming up pic.twitter.com/sIxIzmYWsz — Simon from Denmark 🇩🇰🇩🇰 (@honestlysimon) December 9, 2017

Modern day football summed up right there. Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi is rubbing a hot water bottle on his face on the bench. https://t.co/Ry6R10OI1X — RT Pinned pls (@DeadlyStudge2) December 9, 2017

While he was met largely with derision, there were a people out there defending the Belgian's case:



#motd "How dare he want to be warm while sat outside in the cold? That guy who thought it was ok to nearly break George Best's legs must be seething!"

Ahh Jonathan Pearce and the good old English psychee #hotwaterbottle — Twitty McTweeterson (@Twitty_McTwitt) December 9, 2017

#motd Jonathan Pearce, look at all these Newcastle fans keeping warm, wearing hats, gloves and scalves! Shouldn't Newcastle fans have their shirts off in December? What has happened to our beautiful game? #hotwaterbottle — Twitty McTweeterson (@Twitty_McTwitt) December 9, 2017

While the Hammers went on to secure the all important three points on a deeply frustrating day for the blues, the Irons heroic display was somewhat overshadowed by the forward's actions.



With Batshuayi one of the few footballers who exhibit a morsel of personality on social media, many are waiting for the striker's response to the reaction, but so far we've been left in the cold...