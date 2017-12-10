Monterrey will look to win the Apertura title at home when they host Tigres in the second leg of the final on Sunday.

The two teams, which both call Monterrey home, drew 1-1 in the first leg on Thursday. Nicolas Sanchez gave Monterrey the lead in that game in the ninth minute before Enner Valencia drew the hosts level in the 26th minute.

The usual away goal rule does not apply for this tie; if the game ends 0-0, Monterrey will not win the title because they scored an away goal. In the case that this game ends in a tie, the champion will be determined in overtime or penalty kicks, if necessary.

See how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.