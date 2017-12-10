North Korea Dictator Kim Jong-Un Has Been Surprisingly Revealed as an Inter Milan Fan

The Sun has revealed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un as a massive fan of Serie A giants, Inter Milan.





It was revealed in Italian television programme ‘Che Fuori Tempo Che Fa’ that Jong-Un loves football and he used to frequently watch Inter Milan at the San Siro in his younger years, according to a close friend of the politician.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

These rumours were further enhanced by Italian senator Antonio Razzi, who claimed that he had been informed by the dictator himself of his love for football and Inter in private conversations the two have shared together.

Reported by The Sun, Razzi said: “Kim Jong-Un loves football and people have told me that he is an Inter fan. He would even come to the San Siro to watch live games. It seems that when he studied in Berne, he would often go to the San Siro, especially to watch Inter Milan play.”

REVEALED: Kim Jong-un supports one of the world's biggest clubs https://t.co/02zOJ3WNoK pic.twitter.com/4QeHNymPAb — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 10, 2017

Just a few months ago in September, Razzi revealed a ludicrous plan to take Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to North Korea as a strategy to solve world peace.

“I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I’m also trying with [music group] II Volo,” said Razzi, in an interview with Italian radio station Radio Cusano Campus.

“I know that Kim Jong-Un is very passionate about sports and music, that’s why I’m trying to get the Juventus superstar involved. If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they’d have to put up big screens too. It would be a national party.”

Inter are flying high in the Serie A this season, finding themselves top of the table with one point separating themselves from Napoli and two from Juventus.