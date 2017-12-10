Olivier Giroud Eyes Premier League Loan Move in January to Strengthen World Cup Chances

Last month, Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud was adamant that he would fight for his career at the club. In the face of transfer rumours he insisted that his Arsenal 'story' was unfinished, though it looks now that the Frenchmen will have to bookmark his story, as he searches for more playing time.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal look set to lose Giroud in January as the player will now push for a loan move. The 31-year-old striker will seek more playing time, which will put several Premier League clubs on alert.

Though, with his wife Jennifer expecting a third child, it narrows the search down to London clubs only, meaning both West Ham and Crystal Palace will be front-runners for his signature.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

A nameless source close to the ­situation at Arsenal said: “Olivier does not want to disturb and uproot his family.

“Ideally, he wants to stay but he needs football – there are options in London for him.” (via Mirror)

With the Europa League group stage now finished, gone are Giroud's assurance of game time with it. The competition presented opportunities for the striker to start for the club, though with the competition on hiatus until February he'll have to wait on either the FA cup or wait morbidly on injuries to the team for playing time.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

These options don't seem viable for the French forward who needs to impress for his participation at next summer's World Cup. In the summer, Giroud was heavily involved with a move to Everton, but the player chose to stay in London.

However, even with Alexandre Lacazette's arrival, Giroud would not have foresaw him not starting a single Premier League game thus far this season.

Lacazette has enjoyed being the spearhead of Arsenal's frontline, though Giroud does hold the advantage over his compatriot in the French national team. But with Lacazette finding his feet, as well as the net, at Arsenal, Giroud's advantage risks being expunged.