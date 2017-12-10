Paulo Dybala Contract Extension at Juventus Is Put on Hold Alerting Real Madrid

Paulo Dybala has been given the number 10 shirt this season at Juventus after displaying a spectacular bout of form last year.

Talks of a contract extension for the Argentine at the Old Lady were imminent, however Dybala's form has dropped in Serie A as well as the Champions League with the forward not registering a goal in the European competition since April.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

As a result, Calciomercato report that the Bianconeri have delayed talks of a new contract with the 24-year-old, giving a chance for Champions League holders Real Madrid to swoop in.

With the situation uncertain in Turin, Los Blancos have a chance of buy the attacker at a hefty value of €150m.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, Juventus have made it clear that they will not accept any offers from any clubs for their star player.

Despite reportedly having a drop in form, Dybala has scored 12 goals and created 22 chances in 15 appearances for the Bianconeri, all while maintaining an 85% passing accuracy average.





Juve are not prepared to put Dybala on the transfer market, but are willing to wait until the Argentine will come back to his original form.

Should he start performing well again, Juventus will reopen talks about a contract extension.