Rafa Benitez Bemoans Mistakes That Contributed to Late Defeat Against Leicester

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez pointed to the mistakes his side made during their game with Leicester City as the reason for an agonising defeat.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports: "What I can say is the players, they put in an effort on the pitch, but still we have to improve if we want to get three points in these kind of games."

26% - Dwight Gayle has scored over a quarter of Newcastle United's 101 league goals since the start of 2016-17 (26/101). Force. pic.twitter.com/0JHnAlg1Xf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2017

The former Real Madrid gaffer drew attention to the fact his side have made costly mistakes in their last few matches, as well as against Leicester City on Saturday:

"We have paid in the past two or three games for easy mistakes and we have to learn quickly".

Benitez didn't seem too pessimistic and spoke pragmatically about how the Magpies need to improve: "I said that it could be like this and we have to understand that the only way is keep working harder and don't make these kind of mistakes".

Rafa was also asked to speak about the need for investment in the squad during the January transfer window, but wouldn't be drawn on it: "After a game is not the time for me to talk about that."

Newcastle will now turn their attention to a crucial Premier League fixture against Everton this Wednesday evening at St James' Park.