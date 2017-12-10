Rafa Benitez Bemoans Mistakes That Contributed to Late Defeat Against Leicester

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez pointed to the mistakes his side made during their game with Leicester City as the reason for an agonising defeat. 

The Spaniard told Sky Sports: "What I can say is the players, they put in an effort on the pitch, but still we have to improve if we want to get three points in these kind of games."

The former Real Madrid gaffer drew attention to the fact his side have made costly mistakes in their last few matches, as well as against Leicester City on Saturday: 

"We have paid in the past two or three games for easy mistakes and we have to learn quickly". 

Benitez didn't seem too pessimistic and spoke pragmatically about how the Magpies need to improve: "I said that it could be like this and we have to understand that the only way is keep working harder and don't make these kind of mistakes". 

Rafa was also asked to speak about the need for investment in the squad during the January transfer window, but wouldn't be drawn on it: "After a game is not the time for me to talk about that." 

Newcastle will now turn their attention to a crucial Premier League fixture against Everton this Wednesday evening at St James' Park.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters