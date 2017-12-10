Real Madrid Fans Don't Pick Cristiano Ronaldo as Their Best-Ever Player in AS Poll

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the history of the game, and most certainly one of the best to ever play for Real Madrid.

But is he the best? Most Real fans don't seem to think so.

The Portuguese star was lined up alongside Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano in a poll on Spanish publication Diario AS, asking who Madrid's best-ever player is. And over 61% of the 20494 fans who voted chose the late, great Argentinian striker.

Di Stefano, who played for Los Blancos for 11 years, during the 1950s and 60s, passed away in 2014. But his memory lives on at the Bernabeu; if this poll is anything to go by, he's also the best player to ever represent the club.

While no one else has scored more than Ronaldo wearing a Madrid shirt, Di Stefano - who won eight league titles and five European Cups (now Champions League) - reigns supreme.

The striker scored 308 goals during his Real career and is third on the club's all-time scoring chart, behind Ronaldo and Raul.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could possibly become the fans' all-time favourite in years to come. But for now, Di Stefano is the man.