Real Madrid President Reportedly Reaches Agreement With Neymar Over Bernabeu Move

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar over a move to the Spanish club after the end of the 2018/19 season.

That is according to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, who also claim that the Brazilian had already told the French side that he would leave if he doesn't win the Champions League or Ballon d'Or in two years.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The report goes on to state that, due to poor relations with Unai Emery, Neymar has already decided that he will spend the rest of this season in France, as well as all of next season, before returning to Spain to join Madrid, no matter what happens.

Perez, meanwhile, has been pretty vocal in his admiration for the attacker, who he says would have a better chance to win the Ballon d'Or at Madrid.

"Neymar is a player who, if he were in Real Madrid, would have more facilities to win the Golden Ball," he is quoted as saying.

"Madrid is a club that gives a big player everything they need to do so. Everyone knows I wanted to sign him."

The Champions League holders have been after Neymar since his Santos days and made him a huge offer before he joined Barcelona. But the lure of playing alongside Lionel Messi was too great for the player, and it was the one thing Real simply could not bring to the table during negotiations.

Gol also claim that the player's father has been in talks with Madrid ever since he left the Camp Nou in the summer, however. And if they are to be believed, then a deal has possibly been reached.

