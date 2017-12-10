REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo Declares How He Responded to a Fan at an Airport Who Called Him S***

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed what he told a fan after they called him out for playing 's***' at an airport.

The Portuguese forward has not been in good form in La Liga this season, unlike the Champions League, and has bore the brunt of fan frustration.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Ronaldo has hit just four goals in the league as the team have faltered - particularly at home - as Barcelona have surged to the top with 11 wins from 14 matches.

Via Goal, when asked by France Football what irks him the most, he said: "To not feel supported by the club or by the supporters. Guys with memories that are too short.

"The other day, at the airport, there was a guy five metres from us filming us with his phone. I was with Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"He had a go at us: 'Hey, you have to wake up, you were s*** there.' I told him: 'It was only three months ago that we won the European Super Cup and the Spanish Supercopa.'

"I’ve got a problem with that. This type of amnesia, it really bothers me. Football comes in cycles. When you’re not so good, these guys have to help us, the fans and the club."

Despite Ronaldo's iffy start to the new season, he solidified his argument to be the best in the world by scooping his second successive Ballon d'Or trophy on Thursday to bring him level pegging with Lionel Messi.

