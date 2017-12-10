Stoke Forward Jese Leaves UK to See Unwell Baby Son After Punishment for Leaving Swansea Game Early

Stoke City's loanee signing from Paris Saint-Germain Jese Rodriguez has been allowed to return to the Canary Islands to visit his unwell son, according to report from Sport-English.

The news of his departure was preceeded by the forward receiving disciplinary action following his early departure from the bench during the club's encounter with Swansea.

The striker was sanctioned accordingly, but was then absent from the game against Tottenham this weekend, in order to spend time with his baby son, who was born prematurely earlier this year, and is now fighting for his life.

After Jese frustratingly left before the game with Swansea was over, Mark Hughes decreed: "He made a mistake. He's been disciplined for that.

"He understands it wasn't the right decision at that time."

Asked whether the forward had apologised for his actions, Hughes declared: "Not in so many words because his English isn't great but he understands that it was incorrect."

Mark Hughes Labels Stoke Capitulation 'Unacceptable' After 5-1 Spurs Humiliation @thomp1987 https://t.co/lTo6OZrQlp — Stoke City Pro (@StokeCityPro) December 10, 2017

Jese's Stoke career started in excellent fashion, when he came on and scored the winner against Arsenal in his first start back in August for the Potters.

Unfortunately, he is yet to register another score since, and has thus struggled to cement his place in the starting 11.

While his frustrations may have boiled over during his benching in the 2-1 win over Swansea, it is understandable given the considerable turmoil occurring in his personal life.

The club have clearly acknowledged this, and thus granted permission for him to return home and be with his family at such a distressing time.

