Swansea City star Ki Sung-yueng has revealed he is putting talks over a contract extension on hold while the club contend with their battle against relegation.

Paul Clement's side have struggled in the Premier League so far, and sit 19th having taken just 12 points - only Crystal Palace have taken fewer with 11.

The Welsh club are in the thick of a battle to beat the drop this season, and Ki wants to make sure that all his attention is on the job at hand and off-the-field distractions are blocked out.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "We have not talked with the club, we just want to focus on these games. If we are out of the relegation trouble then maybe it will be a better time to talk. In the club the concentration has to be on these games and it is the same for me. I am relaxed about my situation and I will work as hard as I can to help this team."

Ki was quietly impressive as the Swans recorded their first league victory for two months against West Brom on Saturday, and he could play a big role in guiding the team away from danger this season.

Of Wilfried Bony's winner, the £6m 2012 signing from Celtic added: "It was a big moment from a big player. He is the captain and a big leader for this team. I know how good he was when he was here before, and when he left I really missed him. From the moment he signed here again I knew he would score goals."