Thibaut Courtois Says There's No Reason for Him Not to Extend Chelsea Stay Amid Spain Rumours

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Thibaut Courtois has given Chelsea a bit of encouragement as it relates to a contract extension by claiming that he has no reason to reject a new deal.

The Belgian goalkeeper spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid after joining the Blues from Genk in 2011, and has hinted that he could return to Spain due to family reasons.

Courtois' ex-girlfriend currently resides in Spain with his two kids. He says he misses them, but is still very comfortable at Chelsea and simply wants to avoid rushing to a decision over his future, having delayed contract extension talks.

"It [my private situation] is not always easy, but I'd also seen this coming," he said on a Belgian TV show on VTM Stadion

"I knew that she [his former girlfriend] would return to Madrid, so that has its influence too. I love my children to death. When you miss them, you are sometimes wondering: shouldn't I play in Spain in the next few years? That's why I want to take my time to make a decision on that contract extension."

Courtois added that money won't be the motivating factor for him, although it will play a role.

"In the media they're always talking about money," he continued. "I'm not denying that it plays a role, but everything has to be in its right place. If I sign a new contract, I will want to say to Chelsea: Look, I commit myself for an 'X' amount of years.

"I am happy here. I like playing for the club, I like London. My private situation is always gnawing a little bit, but for the rest I'm feeling very good at Chelsea. I don't see any reason why I won't sign a new deal. I just want to consider all options. Everything has to be right."

