Wilfried Zaha Comes to the Defence of Christian Benteke After His Late Penalty Miss

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Wilfried Zaha has come out to the defence of Christian Benteke after the Belgian striker became public enemy number one amongst Crystal Palace fans. 

During the Eagles' match at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, the scoreline was 2-2 in the final minute and Zaha had just won his side a second penalty. Designated penalty-taker, Luka Milivojevic had already scored a spot kick earlier in the first half, and was about to take the second penalty before Benteke wrestled the ball off him. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

To the disgust of several players, as well as fans, Benteke went on to have his crucial penalty saved by Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic, robbing the South London club the chance of all three points.

The Belgian broke team protocol and now has the club and fans turning in on him, though Zaha has come to deflect some of the anger aimed towards his teammate. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

On the player's personal Instagram account, Zaha wrote: "Anger is useless unless you channel it into positive energy and go again… in football anyway", as reported by the Metro.

Since Roy Hodgson took over at Crystal Palace, the team have shown the mettle and character to climb out of the relegation, though Hodgson, who was angry after his side's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, will lament that his side were unable to win against a side around them.

Benteke is now without a goal in 12 games which may be the catalyst behind snatching the penalty from Milivojevic, but with the miss, the Belgian was booed off the pitch at full-time by Palace fans.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters